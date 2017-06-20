2018 forward Cole Swider has Syracuse...

2018 forward Cole Swider has Syracuse in Top 4, began official visit on Sunday

Syracuse, Duke, Xavier and Villanova are still in the mix for Swider, who is arguably the best shooter in the 2018 class. Mid-way through the EYBL season, Swider was seventh in scoring, and was shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.

