Wrongly accused state worker did not lose pay during probe as reported
A state building codes specialist who was exonerated after being accused of misconduct by Syracuse city officials did not lose any pay while the matter was investigated, according to a union official who represented him. Based on wrong information provided by the New York Department of State, syracuse.com incorrectly reported Monday that building codes specialist Tom DiTullio had been suspended without pay during the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
