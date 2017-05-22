Worn-Out Flags Being Collected Around...

Worn-Out Flags Being Collected Around New York For Disposal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Worn and tattered American flags are being collected for proper disposal at the state Capitol and numerous state office buildings around upstate New York. The flags will be disposed of as part of the Memorial Watchfire on Sunday at the state fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) 2 hr msingleton 2
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 17 hr Rocky roc 23
ts melanie? (May '16) Sun ts lover 4
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys May 19 Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC