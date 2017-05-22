Worn-Out Flags Being Collected Around New York For Disposal
Worn and tattered American flags are being collected for proper disposal at the state Capitol and numerous state office buildings around upstate New York. The flags will be disposed of as part of the Memorial Watchfire on Sunday at the state fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes.
