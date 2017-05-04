Work begins Monday on $65 million I-690 bridge project in Syracuse
The traffic cones begin going up Monday as a contractor for the New York State Department of Transportation begins work on a two-year $65 million project to replace 15 bridges that carry Interstate 690 over Teall Avenue and Beech Street in Syracuse. The contract came in $11 million less than the original $74 million estimate presented to the public at project meetings last year.
