Work begins Monday on $65 million I-6...

Work begins Monday on $65 million I-690 bridge project in Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The traffic cones begin going up Monday as a contractor for the New York State Department of Transportation begins work on a two-year $65 million project to replace 15 bridges that carry Interstate 690 over Teall Avenue and Beech Street in Syracuse. The contract came in $11 million less than the original $74 million estimate presented to the public at project meetings last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Wed skeeter 14
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. May 1 Tired 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 30 Styxy6950 35
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 29 Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Apr 28 Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin Apr 28 Yuppp 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC