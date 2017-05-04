Winners! See 1st-place runners, times for Syracuse's 2017 Mountain Goat race
About 2,300 runners took to the streets of Syracuse Sunday morning, braving its hilly geography to complete the Dunn Tire Mountain Goat Run. The 10-mile run and two-person relay began and ended near Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse, snaking through the city's southeast and southwest sides.
