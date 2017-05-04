Winners! See 1st-place runners, times...

Winners! See 1st-place runners, times for Syracuse's 2017 Mountain Goat race

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

About 2,300 runners took to the streets of Syracuse Sunday morning, braving its hilly geography to complete the Dunn Tire Mountain Goat Run. The 10-mile run and two-person relay began and ended near Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse, snaking through the city's southeast and southwest sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 7 hr bet 2
Wolf's Den 21 hr wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) 22 hr wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) 22 hr wad shooter 4
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) 22 hr gay retard 22
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Sat JustSomeGuy 1
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. Sat laurie 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC