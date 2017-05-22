Window washers trapped high up AXA To...

Window washers trapped high up AXA Tower in Syracuse when fire knocks out power

Two window washers Monday morning suddenly found themselves stuck on a scaffold, hanging against a building whose basement was on fire in downtown Syracuse. Reynaldo Ramos, 38, said through a translator that he and his partner were washing the windows -- something that gets done a couple times per season -- on the AXA Tower I building when they smelt something burning.

