Why New York City residents live longer than Upstaters
The life expectancy of a baby born in Manhattan increased at twice the rate of a baby born in Syracuse between 1980 and 2014, according to a new study. Life expectancy has increased everywhere in New York, but the amount of improvement depends on where you live in the state, the study by the University of Washington shows.
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|2 hr
|pield
|3
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|17 hr
|STUDIO54
|1
|Wolf's Den
|Sun
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Sun
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|wad shooter
|4
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Sun
|gay retard
|22
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Sat
|JustSomeGuy
|1
