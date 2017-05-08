Why New York City residents live long...

Why New York City residents live longer than Upstaters

10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The life expectancy of a baby born in Manhattan increased at twice the rate of a baby born in Syracuse between 1980 and 2014, according to a new study. Life expectancy has increased everywhere in New York, but the amount of improvement depends on where you live in the state, the study by the University of Washington shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

