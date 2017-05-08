Which former Syracuse player would you add to this year's football team?
If you could add one former player in their college football prime to your team's roster this year, who would it be? Why? No team is perfect, so yeah, it would always be great to add that star running back to a squad with something lacking in their run game. Or an All- American defender for a team that may need a little more push in its pass rush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|29 min
|bet
|4
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|19 hr
|STUDIO54
|1
|Wolf's Den
|Sun
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Sun
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|wad shooter
|4
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Sat
|JustSomeGuy
|1
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|May 6
|laurie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC