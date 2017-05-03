What's your favorite meal at Grimaldi's? Share your memories
Grimaldi's in Utica, Syracuse and Colonie. Grimaldi's Chop House in DeWitt. Pasta Ceci and Johnnie's Open Hearth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|skeeter
|14
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Tue
|I would stand in ...
|22
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|May 1
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 30
|Styxy6950
|35
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC