US refuses to add sailors' names to V...

US refuses to add sailors' names to Vietnam Memorial

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

In this November 2014 photo, Lawrence J. Reilly Sr., a U.S. Navy veteran of World War ll and the Vietnam War, sits in the living room of his home in Syracuse, N.Y. He and his 20-year-old son Lawrence J. Reilly Jr. were serving together on U.S. Navy destroyer Frank E. Evans when the ship was cut in half in a collision with the aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne of the Royal Australian Navy during joint maneuvers in the South China Sea. Seventy-four sailors died but the Pentagon has rejected a longstanding request from survivors of the disaster to add the names of their fallen comrades to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., saying the accident occurred outside the Vietnam combat zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts melanie? (May '16) 16 hr ts lover 4
Old Cicero High School Sat oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys Fri Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) May 17 Are You FOREAL 36
can someone explain to me the butternutters? May 17 GROSS 3
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,812 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC