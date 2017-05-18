US refuses to add sailors' names to Vietnam Memorial
In this November 2014 photo, Lawrence J. Reilly Sr., a U.S. Navy veteran of World War ll and the Vietnam War, sits in the living room of his home in Syracuse, N.Y. He and his 20-year-old son Lawrence J. Reilly Jr. were serving together on U.S. Navy destroyer Frank E. Evans when the ship was cut in half in a collision with the aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne of the Royal Australian Navy during joint maneuvers in the South China Sea. Seventy-four sailors died but the Pentagon has rejected a longstanding request from survivors of the disaster to add the names of their fallen comrades to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., saying the accident occurred outside the Vietnam combat zone.
