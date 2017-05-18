Upstate NY woman pleads guilty to rol...

Upstate NY woman pleads guilty to role in slaying cover-up

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A woman implicated in the dismemberment of a homicide victim in central New York has pleaded guilty to helping cover up the killing. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 48-year-old Connie Ingoldby, of Schroeppel , pleaded guilty Friday to felony hindering prosecution.

