Upstate NY woman pleads guilty to role in slaying cover-up
A woman implicated in the dismemberment of a homicide victim in central New York has pleaded guilty to helping cover up the killing. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 48-year-old Connie Ingoldby, of Schroeppel , pleaded guilty Friday to felony hindering prosecution.
