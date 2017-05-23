Uber and Lyft will drop off, pick up at Syracuse Airport
Ride-booking apps like Uber and Lyft will soon be able to pick up and drop off passengers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Airport executive director Christina Callahan said the airport and Lyft are working on a contract that they hope will be resolved by June 29, which is the earliest the apps can operate in Upstate New York.
