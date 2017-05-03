Two Syracuse teens get prison for setting 4 fires that caused $500K in damage
Two Syracuse teenagers will spend several years in state custody after pleading guilty to setting four fires on the city's North Side that damaged cars, garages and a house. Rae-Kwon Chambers and Jamiah Reeves pleaded guilty to arson for the four fires set within half an hour early Aug. 10, 2016.
