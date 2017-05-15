Two Class of 2018 prospects eliminate Syracuse basketball from recruitment
Class of 2018 PF Nazreon Reid has cut his list down to Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Seton Hall, LSU, Rutgers, UCLA, UConn, UNC & Arizona. Mike Hopkins was Reid's primary recruiter over the past few years.
