Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse lacrosse recap/Marek Dolezaj chat
To make up for last week's technological gaffe, we open up this week's podcast by discussing the Syracuse Orange lacrosse program for an extended amount of time. We try to be pretty reasonable to make up for the corners of the internet that aren't so relaxed about this topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
