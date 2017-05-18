Towson lacrosse muscles past Syracuse in NCAA Tournament semifinal game
The comeback magic of the Syracuse lacrosse team died on the shelf Sunday, taking the Orange's season with it. Towson overwhelmed SU with a half-dozen first-quarter goals and powered its way home from there to take a 10-7 win in a NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game in Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Sun
|ts lover
|4
|Old Cicero High School
|Sat
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|Fri
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|May 17
|Are You FOREAL
|36
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|May 17
|GROSS
|3
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|May 2
|I would stand in ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC