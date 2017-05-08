Tilted Kilt closes in Syracuse

The Tilted Kilt, at 3019 Erie Blvd. E. by the Hampton Inn, has a sign on its front door that reads: "We are closed for good." "The decision to close was made by the franchisee, and at this time there is no plan to reopen,'' said Kelly McNamara, speaking for the Tilted Kilt.

Syracuse, NY

