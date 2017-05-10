Thanks to Syracuse's smallest party, Ben Walsh is on the ballot for mayor
Walsh today will announce he's received the endorsement of the Reform Party, and will be their candidate on November's ballot. As an independent, Walsh's path to the ballot has been a question mark surrounding his candidacy.
