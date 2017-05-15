Tax breaks OK'd for $50 million expansion of Syracuse drug maker

The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency has approved $1.8 million in tax breaks for a $50 million expansion of Steri-Pharma's antibiotics manufacturing plant on South West Street. Steri-Pharma LLC is planning to build an 18,500-square-foot addition to its 73,882-square-foot facility at 429 S. West St. Andrew Mather, director of production for Steri-Pharma, said the addition will allow the company to increase its production of an antibiotic developed to fight drug-resistant bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.