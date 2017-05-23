Taste of Syracuse 2017: Why the Dizzy Pig donut could be the next Bang Bang Shrimp
It's deep-fried. Dipped in maple glaze. Sprinkled with cured bacon. And drizzled with a bourbon-sugar mixture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Ifart
|24
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|22 hr
|Love69xxxx
|5
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|Tue
|msingleton
|2
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|May 19
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC