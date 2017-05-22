Taste of Syracuse 2017: 5 facts about Kenny Wayne Shepherd, festival headliner
Bluesman Kenny Wayne Shepherd brings his band to headline the 2017 Taste of Syracuse festival on June 2 and 3. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will be one of 33 bands to perform during the free, two-day festival in and around Clinton Square. If you don't know much about this year's headliner , here are five talking points to impress your friends and family next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Sun
|ts lover
|4
|Old Cicero High School
|Sat
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|Fri
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|May 17
|Are You FOREAL
|36
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|May 17
|GROSS
|3
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|May 2
|I would stand in ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC