Syracuse's last independent hospital joins big system
Crouse Hospital is affiliating with Long Island-based Northwell Health, which has 21 hospitals in the New York City area and is the state's largest healthcare provider. Northwell is the nation's 14th biggest healthcare system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
