Syracuse's Carrier Dome slotted into rotation of hosts for ACC lacrosse tournament
The Carrier Dome will likely host the ACC men's lacrosse tournament in 2020, a league official confirmed on Thursday. Donald Moore, the ACC's director of championships, said that's where the league slotted Syracuse into its revamped rotation for that event.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
