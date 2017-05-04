Syracuse's Carrier Dome slotted into ...

Syracuse's Carrier Dome slotted into rotation of hosts for ACC lacrosse tournament

12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The Carrier Dome will likely host the ACC men's lacrosse tournament in 2020, a league official confirmed on Thursday. Donald Moore, the ACC's director of championships, said that's where the league slotted Syracuse into its revamped rotation for that event.

