Syracuse woman gets prison for hiding sweatshirt of man who fired at cop
A Syracuse woman was sentenced to prison today after admitting that she hid a sweatshirt discarded by a fleeing man who had opened fire on a Syracuse police officer. Tamara Denardo, 32, pleaded guilty to felony hindering prosecution in the November 2015 incident that began near Henninger High School.
