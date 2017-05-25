Syracuse was the country's most effective passing team on third-and-short
Last week, we'd mentioned that the Syracuse Orange 's Ervin Philips was a pretty dangerous third- and fourth-down option last year, converting over 55 percent of attempts on 38 opportunities. Digging around CFBStats a little this week, I wanted to see if there was any way to get more information on why that was the case.
