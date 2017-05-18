Syracuse University trustee donates $5 million for new campus gym, wellness center
The donation from Steven Barnes, an '82 alumnus, and his wife Deborah will jump-start a major "West Campus" construction project. The $5 million gift will go toward creating The Barnes Center at The Arch, a "state-of-the-art student-focused health and wellness complex," replacing Archbold and Flanagan Gymnasiums.
