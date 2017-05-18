Syracuse University trustee donates $...

Syracuse University trustee donates $5 million for new campus gym, wellness center

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The donation from Steven Barnes, an '82 alumnus, and his wife Deborah will jump-start a major "West Campus" construction project. The $5 million gift will go toward creating The Barnes Center at The Arch, a "state-of-the-art student-focused health and wellness complex," replacing Archbold and Flanagan Gymnasiums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? 9 hr JustSomeGuy 4
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle Wed What 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) Wed Are You FOREAL 36
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Wed GROSS 3
help wanted new nightclub syracuse May 11 Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) May 11 joe 15
Tom Anelli. BEWARE May 10 bet 5
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC