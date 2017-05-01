Syracuse target Eric Ayala leaves open door for reclassification to 2017
Syracuse, N.Y. Eric Ayala, a 6-foot-3 junior guard at Putnam Science Academy, opened the door to the possibility that he might reclassify into the 2017 class in an interview with Rivals.com reporter Corey Evans over the weekend. Syracuse, which is in search of backcourt help, has been recruiting Ayala for a while in the hopes that he would join the school's 2017 recruiting class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|1 hr
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|Styxy6950
|35
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Dud
|21
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Sat
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|bell
|13
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC