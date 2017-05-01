Syracuse target Eric Ayala leaves open door for reclassification to 2017

Syracuse, N.Y. Eric Ayala, a 6-foot-3 junior guard at Putnam Science Academy, opened the door to the possibility that he might reclassify into the 2017 class in an interview with Rivals.com reporter Corey Evans over the weekend. Syracuse, which is in search of backcourt help, has been recruiting Ayala for a while in the hopes that he would join the school's 2017 recruiting class.

