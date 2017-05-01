Syracuse target Eric Ayala leaves ope...

Syracuse target Eric Ayala leaves open door for reclassification to 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse, N.Y. Eric Ayala, a 6-foot-3 junior guard at Putnam Science Academy, opened the door to the possibility that he might reclassify into the 2017 class in an interview with Rivals.com reporter Corey Evans over the weekend. Syracuse, which is in search of backcourt help, has been recruiting Ayala for a while in the hopes that he would join the school's 2017 recruiting class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. 1 hr Tired 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) 17 hr Styxy6950 35
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Sun Dud 21
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Sat Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Apr 28 Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin Apr 28 Yuppp 7
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 26 bell 13
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC