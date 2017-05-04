Syracuse researcher discovers spit te...

Syracuse researcher discovers spit test can diagnose concussions

A simple saliva test may be able to identify concussions in children and predict the length of their recovery, an Upstate Medical University researcher has discovered. More than 2 million children and teenagers suffer concussions each year, but these traumatic brain juries can be hard to diagnose.

