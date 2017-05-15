Syracuse police officer honored for her actions during 2016 Father's Day riot
A Syracuse police officer who responded alone to a riot last year, fatally shot an armed man and was attacked by a crowd, has received an award for her actions. Officer Kelsey J. Francemone was honored Friday at the 24th Annual TOP COPS Awards Dinner in Washington, DC.
