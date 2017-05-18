Syracuse police charge 5 people after...

Syracuse police charge 5 people after finding loaded handgun in car

14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Five people were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle on the city's West Side and found a loaded handgun, Syracuse police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday Officer JM Giarrusso and Officer Dustin Kiellach stopped a 2006 Chevrolet in the 300 block of Apple Street.

