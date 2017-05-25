Syracuse native David Muir bringing ABC its best ratings in 21 years
"World News Tonight" won sweeps among total viewers in November, February and May for the first time since Peter Jennings was anchor 21 years ago. The Muir-anchored news program is also winning the season-to-date in total viewership for the first time since the 1995-96 season.
