Syracuse Muslims prepare for first day of Ramadan
Close to 300 worshipers attended a service in preparation for the first day of Ramadan at the Mosque of Jesus, Son of Mary at 501 Park St. on the North Side of Syracuse. The guest Imam, Ibrahim Samura, gave the Khutbah and talked about the holy season approaching and how it is a significant time to get closer to Allah .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas Is Almost Here! (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Augie
|2
|Does anyone know where I can get an old DeWitt ...
|17 hr
|Thanks
|4
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|Joe Allen, BI-SEXUAL (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Darryl
|2
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Thu
|Ts lover
|6
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|May 24
|Ifart
|24
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|May 23
|msingleton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC