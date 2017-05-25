Syracuse Muslims prepare for first da...

Syracuse Muslims prepare for first day of Ramadan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Close to 300 worshipers attended a service in preparation for the first day of Ramadan at the Mosque of Jesus, Son of Mary at 501 Park St. on the North Side of Syracuse. The guest Imam, Ibrahim Samura, gave the Khutbah and talked about the holy season approaching and how it is a significant time to get closer to Allah .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christmas Is Almost Here! (Nov '06) 2 hr Augie 2
Does anyone know where I can get an old DeWitt ... 17 hr Thanks 4
News FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16) 18 hr ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL 4
Joe Allen, BI-SEXUAL (Oct '10) Fri Darryl 2
ts melanie? (May '16) Thu Ts lover 6
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 24 Ifart 24
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) May 23 msingleton 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC