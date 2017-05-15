Syracuse men's soccer signs three more to the Class of 2017
The Syracuse Orange men's soccer team was able to add three new additions to the squad this week. Oliver Eisen, Manny Nunez, and Petter Stangeland will be on campus and training this fall.
