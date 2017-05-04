Syracuse men guilty of beating and sh...

Syracuse men guilty of beating and shooting man 11 times in 'horrific' 2014 murder

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Two Syracuse men were found guilty this afternoon of beating a man with a baseball bat, then shooting him 11 times in a 2014 murder. Jose Cruz-Rivera, 29, and Wigberto Osorio, 23, were found guilty by a jury this afternoon in the Aug. 3 murder of Juan Fuentes-Diaz on South Wilbur Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Wed skeeter 14
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. May 1 Tired 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 30 Styxy6950 35
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 29 Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Apr 28 Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin Apr 28 Yuppp 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC