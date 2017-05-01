Syracuse Mayoral Candidate Says First...

Syracuse Mayoral Candidate Says First Thing City Needs to Do Is 'Come Together'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

There are now 10 candidates vying for one spot, and Raymond Blackwell is the seventh Democrat to join the race. "Conviction can have many different forms depending on what you're trying to do in your life, but for me right now, it's running for mayor of Syracuse, New York," Blackwell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. 14 hr Tired 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Sun Styxy6950 35
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Sun Dud 21
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 29 Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Apr 28 Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin Apr 28 Yuppp 7
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 26 bell 13
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC