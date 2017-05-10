Syracuse mayoral candidate Perez Williams touts her ties to Cuomo, Mahoney
Mayoral candidate Juanita Perez Williams today said she has good relationships with the administrations of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney that would help her pursue an ambitious agenda if she becomes mayor. Perez Williams drew a strong distinction between herself and her former boss, Mayor Stephanie Miner, who has feuded with both Cuomo and Mahoney in recent years.
