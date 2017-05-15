Syracuse man speeding on I-81 arreste...

Syracuse man speeding on I-81 arrested after car catches fire, police say

Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse man speeding in Cortland County was caught after his car caught fire and he fled into a nearby swamp, the New York State Police said. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday a trooper responded to a 911 report of a dark Mazda sedan speeding and driving erratically on I-81 south near mile marker 63 in the town of Preble.

