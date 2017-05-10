Syracuse man rejects plea in nightclub murder despite video putting him at scene
A Syracuse man maintains his innocence in a deadly shooting outside a North Salina Street night club, but acknowledged today that he was at the scene. Jaquey Bridges, 18, is facing up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted of murder and weapons charges in the July 2016 death of Nathan Q. Chandler outside the Transitions night club.
