Syracuse man faces life in prison after abusing girl 'most days' of week for 4 years

14 hrs ago

A Syracuse man was found guilty by a judge today of predatory sex assault against a child after a weeklong trial. Latief Jackson, 25, sexually abused a girl "most days of the week" when she was between the ages of 7 and 11, said prosecutor Jordan McNamara.

