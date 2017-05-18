Syracuse man faces life in prison after abusing girl 'most days' of week for 4 years
A Syracuse man was found guilty by a judge today of predatory sex assault against a child after a weeklong trial. Latief Jackson, 25, sexually abused a girl "most days of the week" when she was between the ages of 7 and 11, said prosecutor Jordan McNamara.
