Syracuse man charged with drunken driving after crash at Turning Stone casino
An Onondaga County man was charged with drunken driving after crashing his car at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino, the New York State Police said. Around 4 a.m. Thursday Troopers Andrew Maurer and Steven Fountain were dispatched by Oneida County 911 to a car crash in the parking area of the Turning Stone Resort & Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|19 hr
|Truth
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|joe
|15
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|Wed
|bet
|5
|Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr
|Tue
|Jbomb
|2
|Wolf's Den
|May 7
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC