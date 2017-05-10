Syracuse man charged with drunken dri...

Syracuse man charged with drunken driving after crash at Turning Stone casino

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An Onondaga County man was charged with drunken driving after crashing his car at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino, the New York State Police said. Around 4 a.m. Thursday Troopers Andrew Maurer and Steven Fountain were dispatched by Oneida County 911 to a car crash in the parking area of the Turning Stone Resort & Casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 19 hr Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 20 hr joe 15
Tom Anelli. BEWARE Wed bet 5
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr Tue Jbomb 2
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC