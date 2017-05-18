Syracuse man acquitted of attempted murder, but will go to prison anyway
A Syracuse man was acquitted of attempted murder by a jury today, but will spend 10 years in prison on an unrelated weapons charge. And Shaquan Graham, 22, is still a prime suspect in another murder case , though he has not been charged in that case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Cicero High School
|38 min
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|16 hr
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|17 hr
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|May 17
|Are You FOREAL
|36
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|May 17
|GROSS
|3
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|May 11
|Truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC