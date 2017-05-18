Syracuse man acquitted of attempted m...

Syracuse man acquitted of attempted murder, but will go to prison anyway

14 hrs ago

A Syracuse man was acquitted of attempted murder by a jury today, but will spend 10 years in prison on an unrelated weapons charge. And Shaquan Graham, 22, is still a prime suspect in another murder case , though he has not been charged in that case.

