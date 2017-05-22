Syracuse lawyer Joe Heath aided Pulitzer-winning author on Attica book
Heather Ann Thompson was worn down repeatedly in her 13-year quest to publish the full story of the 1971 Attica prison riot and retaking, Syracuse lawyer Joe Heath said. Heath has lived with the Attica story for 46 years, starting on his third day of law school at the University of Buffalo.
