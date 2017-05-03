Syracuse Jazz Fest photo exhibit opens at Onondaga Historical Association

Today's chill and clouds would make for terrible Jazz Fest weather, but as the festival's executive director Frank Malfitano points out, it's a perfect day for a museum exhibit. On Wednesday morning, Onondaga Historical Association opened its new Syracuse Jazz Fest photographic retrospective exhibit, featuring music industry superstars, jazz legends, local talents and the different venues where Jazz Fest has been hosted.

