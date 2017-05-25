Syracuse is still resettling new refugees, but in smaller numbers than last year
At the beginning of the year, refugee resettlement agencies in Syracuse slashed their budgets and prepared for the worst in the face of the president's travel ban. By the end of May, a total of 289 refugees will have been resettled in Syracuse by Catholic Charities and InterFaith Works .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|12 hr
|Ts lover
|6
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Ifart
|24
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|Tue
|msingleton
|2
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|May 19
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC