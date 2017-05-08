Syracuse interested in Ohio State de-commit Darius Bazley
Syracuse, N.Y. Darius Bazley had committed to Ohio State, but two weeks ago, the top 50 recruit in the 2018 class decided to open up his recruitment again. According to Brian Snow of Scout.com, Bazley has reached out to Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr
|35 min
|Jbomb
|2
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|12 hr
|bet
|4
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|Mon
|STUDIO54
|1
|Wolf's Den
|May 7
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 6
|JustSomeGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC