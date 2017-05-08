Syracuse interested in Ohio State de-...

Syracuse interested in Ohio State de-commit Darius Bazley

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse, N.Y. Darius Bazley had committed to Ohio State, but two weeks ago, the top 50 recruit in the 2018 class decided to open up his recruitment again. According to Brian Snow of Scout.com, Bazley has reached out to Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr 35 min Jbomb 2
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 12 hr bet 4
help wanted new nightclub syracuse Mon STUDIO54 1
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) May 7 wad shooter 4
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 6 JustSomeGuy 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC