Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star ...

Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star RB Jawhar Jordan Jr. commits to Orange

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange added yet another recruit for the class of 2018 on Wednesday night. Three-star running back Jawhar Jordan Jr. announced his commitment via Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts melanie? (May '16) 3 hr Ts lover 6
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Wed Ifart 24
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) Tue msingleton 2
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys May 19 Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC