Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star RB Akeem Dixon commits to Orange

Three-star running back Akeem Dixon has committed to the Syracuse Orange for 2018. The news was first reported by Scout's Mike McAllister , who spoke to Dixon on the announcement.

