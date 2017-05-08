Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star LB commit Juan Wallace hopes to make 'early impact'
The Woodson High School junior said on Monday night that he was also closely considering Maryland and Duke. But a comfortability with the Orange coaching staff, as well as a strong opportunity to play early, helped him lock in his pledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|29 min
|bet
|4
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|19 hr
|STUDIO54
|1
|Wolf's Den
|Sun
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Sun
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|wad shooter
|4
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Sat
|JustSomeGuy
|1
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|May 6
|laurie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC