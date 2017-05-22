Syracuse football quarterback Tommy D...

Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito among signees on campus for Summer Session I

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The standout quarterback signee and centerpiece of Syracuse football's 2017 class is enrolled for Summer Session I, along with five other new arrivals, per SU Athletics. Classes started earlier on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 9 hr Rocky roc 23
ts melanie? (May '16) Sun ts lover 4
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys May 19 Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) May 17 Are You FOREAL 36
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC