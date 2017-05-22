Syracuse football 2017 signees arrive for Summer Session I
Some of Syracuse Orange football's class of 2017 signees arrived for Summer Session I on Monday, according to Syracuse.com's Stephen Bailey . SU's first round of summer classes began early Monday, and those classes included six of the team's newest members.
